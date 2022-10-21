HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Carman-Ainsworth By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grand Blanc's Skylar Cramer celebrates SVL title win Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Carman-Ainsworth FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc clinches the Saginaw Valley League title after taking down Carman-Ainsworth, 3-0. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Baseball AOTW - Noah Keller Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Russell Wilson says he wants to finish his career with the Denver Broncos after signing five-year extension Sep 2, 2022 Sports HS Volleyball - Fenton and Goodrich Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Rory McIlroy condemns LIV Golf for 'ripping the game apart' after Tour Championship win Updated Aug 29, 2022 Sports Reese's Angie Compton named MHSCA volleyball coach of the year Sep 8, 2022 Sports Athlete of the Week - Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey Oct 6, 2022 Recommended for you