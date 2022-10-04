 Skip to main content
HS Volleyball - Powers at Davison

Davison senior Morgann King

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison dominates on senior night, sweeping Powers in straight sets (25-17, 25-7, 25-15).

