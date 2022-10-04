HS Volleyball - Powers at Davison By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Author twitter Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Davison senior Morgann King Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison dominates on senior night, sweeping Powers in straight sets (25-17, 25-7, 25-15). Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports Tommy Szczepanski will attend Virginia Tech after not agreeing to salary with Royals Updated Aug 1, 2022 Sports HS Volleyball - Durand at Mt. Morris Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports HS Volleyball - Flint Metro League: Flushing at Fenton Sep 8, 2022 Sports HS Boys Hoops - Montrose at Corunna Updated Dec 19, 2021 Sports Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Georgia’s Kirby Smart share a unique bond Updated Dec 30, 2021 Sports HS Football - Swan Valley at Frankenmuth Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you