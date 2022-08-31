HS Volleyball - Swartz Creek at Goodrich By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Goodrich celebrating against Swartz Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATLAS, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich only needed 4 sets to get the win over Swartz Creek, 3-1. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Football - Flint at Bendle Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Tiger Woods rebounds in second round to make cut at PGA Championship May 20, 2022 Sports NJCAA Men's Hoops - Henry Ford at Mott Feb 1, 2022 Sports Saginaw Valley State looking to soar in 2022 Updated Jul 25, 2022 Sports HS Volleyball - Powers vs. Birch Run Updated Nov 22, 2021 Highlight Zone Highlight Zone Season Recap: Bobcats reached the regional finals 1st time since 2005 Updated Mar 19, 2022 Recommended for you