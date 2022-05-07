Jack Chittle takes over the North Branch boys basketball program

NORTH BRANCH, MICH. (WJRT) - Jack Chittle said he walked into the North Branch gym for the first time Wednesday night and it felt like home.
The Broncos athletic department named Chittle as their new boys basketball coach.
For the past 4 and half seasons, Chittle was the head coach for Montrose boys basketball.
Before that he cut his teeth under Gary Barns at Goodrich where he coached junior varsity and freshman basketball for three years.
Chittle is also a varsity assistant coach for the Lapeer football team and plans to keep coaching in the fall.