Jake Long and Marty Embry headline 41st Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame class

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For over 40 years now, the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame has been shining a light on the best talent to come out the area.
This year's class is no different, here are the 11 inductee's:
Marty Embry: Flint Central Basketball standout on the 1981 and 1982 Class A State Champions. He was a 4-year starter at DePaul University for head coach Ray Meyer, and an NCAA contestant three years. Marty played professionally 13 years in Europe and Asia. He is also a successful entrepreneur, chef, and author.
Gwen Wentland-Minkinski: Grand Blanc, Gwen was the Class A State High Jump Champion in 1989 and 1990. She then attended Kansas State University and was a 4-time All-American. She still holds the Pentathlon High Jump record of 6'4 ¼ ", with a personal best of 6'5". She has been an assistant coach with the U.S. Olympic Team and is a member of the Kansas State University Hall of Fame.
Michigan School for the deaf 1961,'62, and '63 track teams: They were Class D State Champions three consecutive years. Led by legendary Coach Earl Roberts, they won the Mile Relay, the 880 Relay, and the 440 Relay all 3 years. There were several individual winners in the long jump, shot put, and the 880 at the State Meet.
Michael Miller: The 1978 Flint Northern graduate holds all the sprint records at Flint Northern and was an all-league wide receiver. Michael was an All-American in 4 events at the University of Tennessee where he ran the fastest time in the world in 1982 in the 200 meters. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1983 and played four years of professional football.
Jake Long: A Lapeer East High School 3 sport stand-out in football, basketball, and baseball. Jake was an All-State and «Dream Team" selection in 2002. At the University of Michigan he was an offensive lineman All-American in 2006 and 2007. Jake was 2-time Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. In 2008 he was the 14 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins and a 4-time Pro-Bowi selection.
Flint St. Matthews 1962 Boys Basketball Class D State Champions: The team was coached by Hall of Famer Jack Pratt with a record of 23-1. They beat Brimley in the Finals game 60-52. Craig Metcalf was 1st team All-State. Some of the other players were Don Trevorrow, Larry Heath, Tom Chittle, Dave Kiefer, Jim Sarginson, Bob Lane, Alex Peterson, John Biedenbach, and Roger Houle.
Darryl Johnson: Flint Central basketball player and scoring leader in 1982 and 1983. "DJ" was part of 3 consecutive Class A title teams for the Indians. He then went on to become a starter and leading scorer at Michigan State University amassing over 1300 points. He was a 1987 draft pick of the Golden
State Warriors and played over 15 years as a professional at various levels.
DAVE HOLLINGSWORTH The Head Girls' Basketball Coach at Beecher High School had 13 consecutive Big 9 titles, State Championships in Class B in 1980 and 1987, along with runners-up in 1978 and 1988. He was three-time Michigan Coach of the rear. Dave is also a member of the Flint Afro- American Hall of Fame.
Ben Lewis: is the Veterans' selection from Fenton High School. He was a 1967 All-State 1° team football player and All-State Class B wrestler. At Michigan State University he was Big Ten Champion in 1971 and 1972 in wrestling and an NCAA All-American in 1971. He also achieved the 1° Degree Black Belt Award at the NCAA Championships in 1972.
1993 and '94 Flint Powers Girls' state champions golf teams: Back to back Class B-C-D State Champions coached by Jack Snow. The threesome of Jenny Goss, Darci Stocker, and Tera Hamo were consistent scoring leaders. The Chargers had more depth than most of their opponents and easily won 90% of their matches.
Tom Skinner: is this year's Distinguished Service Award recipient. He provided an endless promotion of local sports through television and radio broadcasts. Tom was the founder of the "Comcast Game of the Week" that aired for over 19 years. He was the Voice of Athletics in Genesee County for decades and won several State and National awards for his mentorship with the Montrose Media Department.
Summaries courtesy of The Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame.