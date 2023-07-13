Jane Park will return to LPGA Tour at Midland tournament

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - LPGA Tour professional Jane Park is set to return to competition next week when the tour visits Midland Country Club for the Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
In 2021, Park's daughter Grace, who was 10 months old at the time, suffered a series of undiagnosed seizures which caused severe brain damage. Now at 2 years old, Grace has intractable epilepsy.
Park's husband will be her caddy, and Grace will be in attendance.
In a statement, Park said she is excited and nervous about returning to competition. She adds that Grace being in attendance will be the "Cherry on top" for playing with family and her great friend Paula Creamer.
Unique hats will be available to purchase at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, with the proceeds donated to the Epilepsy Foundation and the Golf4Her Foundation. Ribbons will also be worn by the golfers to show support.
There will be 71 other two-person teams besides Creamer and Park. The tournament will run from July 19 to 22. More information can be found online at dowglbi.com.