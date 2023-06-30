Javale McGee Flint City Pro-Am begins Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Javale McGee Flint City Pro-Am is coming back Saturday.
The league starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with four games each day at the International Academy of Flint (IAF).
The league is NCAA certified, which means amateurs and professionals can play in it.
McKee's goal is to give basketball players another stage to showcase their skills.
"There's basketball talent in Flint that needs to be poured on and needs to be able to grow," says McGee. "And I feel like the Flint City Pro-Am and what we have going on is that opportunity. And this is something I just want to do this year or next year. This is something that I hope lasts my grandchildren are running it type energy. So that's the plan and that's the vision that I have for it."
The three-time NBA champ will be at the IAF on Saturday and says that he might suit up for a couple games throughout the summer.
The league runs through August 6th.