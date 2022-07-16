Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in dominant fashion

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Coming into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas said they wanted to play boring golf.
But, the game today would not put you to sleep.
Team Youth on Course shot a 61, the same score they had in round two, and won the Dow GLBI by 5 strokes.
"I couldn't have done it without her," said Lizette. "You know she's a great competitor a great friend and an amazing partner on the golf course and we played some amazing golf this week. My goal was to play well for her. And you know, we showcased how are games can complement each other."
I asked the duo about their boring golf-style and how they would rate their performance.
Lizette responded with, "Yeah, I think it started off with like no music in the car and then towards the end. We're just like head banging, just like really enjoying the moment and listening to our favorite tunes."
This is Lizette's first tour win since 2008 and for Jennifer this is her third victory of the season and her second in the state of Michigan, she won the Meijer LPGA Classic a month ago in Grand Rapids.