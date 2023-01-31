Jim McElwain agrees to three-year extension with Central Michigan

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - CMU head football coach Jim McElwain is staying in Mt. Pleasant at least through 2026 season.
The Chippewas' athletic department said in a statement today, “Coach McElwain agreed to a new contract in September just before the 2022 football season. Our goal with this contract extension was to keep Coach McElwain in Mount Pleasant through the 2026 season. The new contract contains the same base salary as the original contract with increased incentives and retention payments.”
McElwain is 24-21 in his four years at CMU.