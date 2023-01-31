 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jim McElwain agrees to three-year extension with Central Michigan

  • 0
Central Michigan's head football coach Jim McElwain

Central Michigan's head football coach Jim McElwain

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - CMU head football coach Jim McElwain is staying in Mt. Pleasant at least through 2026 season. 

The Chippewas' athletic department said in a statement today, “Coach McElwain agreed to a new contract in September just before the 2022 football season. Our goal with this contract extension was to keep Coach McElwain in Mount Pleasant through the 2026 season. The new contract contains the same base salary as the original contract with increased incentives and retention payments.” 

McElwain is 24-21 in his four years at CMU. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you