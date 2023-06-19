Jordan McKnight battled cancer diagnosis through North Branch's playoff run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In the playoffs, all players and teams are fighting to play one more day, one more game.
It's their reality.
For North Branch's Jordan McKnight that reality is staring him in the face even though the playoffs have ended.
But, the shortstop just takes it one play at a time.
For North Branch's Jordan McKnight that reality is staring him in the face even though the playoffs have ended.
But, the shortstop just takes it one play at a time.
"It started off with what we thought was a blocked saliva gland and it just started getting bigger," said Wendy McKnight, Jordan's mom. "He's going through tests and tests. They gave us the diagnosis on May 25th, the day before his 17th birthday, and they found out it was cancerous."
About three weeks ago while most baseball players were preparing for the playoffs, Jordan McKnight found out his life was about to be put on pause.
He has throat cancer, which changed everything from his eating habits to his voice.
"It hasn't really set in yet, I have just been fighting every day to keep my mind right. It's hard because it's in my throat, it's hard to eat, breathe, it's hard to do everything," said Jordan. "I really just don't want to lose my hair. But if it happens, it happens. Maybe, I'll rock bald we'll see."
"It was a little hard, a little rough. Our biggest fear is that it had spread; it had started elsewhere and spread," said Wendy. "This past Monday we met with the oncology team, down at [the University of Michigan], and after they took a pet scan. That it's contained in the neck, so, he's cancer free from the body down."
Jordan's airway is also clear and this disease is not contagious.
Even going through all the tests, Jordan only thought about one thing, getting back on the field to help his team.
"I can't even explain how tough Jordan is," said Joseph Mitchell, North Branch's baseball coach. "He talks about it as his getaway. To go through that and he doesn't complain, he doesn't make excuses. He's just an amazing mentally tough kid."
The shortstop lives by three words, "do your job," which is exactly what he did in the second inning against Detroit Country Day in the regional quarterfinal.
He hit a sac-fly RBI that turned the tide for North Branch, they won the game 2-1.
"For him to do that, I was jumping out of my skin. So excited for him to be the one to get that hit because Jordan just does a job," said Mitchell.
Jordan didn't miss any playoff games and he helped the Broncos reach the regional semifinals before losing to Frankenmuth.
"He had these boys on their feet, like 'we're doing this.' That was just his mentality, he went day-by-day game-by-game and said 'Let's do this boys.' That team picked him up and held him up," said Wendy.
About three weeks ago while most baseball players were preparing for the playoffs, Jordan McKnight found out his life was about to be put on pause.
He has throat cancer, which changed everything from his eating habits to his voice.
"It hasn't really set in yet, I have just been fighting every day to keep my mind right. It's hard because it's in my throat, it's hard to eat, breathe, it's hard to do everything," said Jordan. "I really just don't want to lose my hair. But if it happens, it happens. Maybe, I'll rock bald we'll see."
"It was a little hard, a little rough. Our biggest fear is that it had spread; it had started elsewhere and spread," said Wendy. "This past Monday we met with the oncology team, down at [the University of Michigan], and after they took a pet scan. That it's contained in the neck, so, he's cancer free from the body down."
Jordan's airway is also clear and this disease is not contagious.
Even going through all the tests, Jordan only thought about one thing, getting back on the field to help his team.
"I can't even explain how tough Jordan is," said Joseph Mitchell, North Branch's baseball coach. "He talks about it as his getaway. To go through that and he doesn't complain, he doesn't make excuses. He's just an amazing mentally tough kid."
The shortstop lives by three words, "do your job," which is exactly what he did in the second inning against Detroit Country Day in the regional quarterfinal.
He hit a sac-fly RBI that turned the tide for North Branch, they won the game 2-1.
"For him to do that, I was jumping out of my skin. So excited for him to be the one to get that hit because Jordan just does a job," said Mitchell.
Jordan didn't miss any playoff games and he helped the Broncos reach the regional semifinals before losing to Frankenmuth.
"He had these boys on their feet, like 'we're doing this.' That was just his mentality, he went day-by-day game-by-game and said 'Let's do this boys.' That team picked him up and held him up," said Wendy.
Jordan added, "I'm really going to miss this group of seniors we had. So, playing with them one last time is really nice. I've been playing with these guys since I was seven years old and I love them all to death."
McKnight started his first round of chemo treatment last week, ABC12 was informed it went well and he's back home resting.
Jordan also attends Ed-Tech for auto body. In April he competed in a Skills competition at the state level where he placed 1st. Before his diagnosis, he was supposed to compete at the national level in Atlanta.
Wendy, Jordan's mom, also started a GoFuneMe for Jordan, if interested here's the link.