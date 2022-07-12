Jutanugarn sisters prepared to defend Dow GLBI title

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - The Jutanugarn sister duo is like a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich, they just compliment each other so well.
This is one reason they won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational victory last year.
As the two gear-up to defend their title tomorrow, they're cherishing the time they get to spend together.
Normally these two would be each other's competition, but being on the same team has Moriya and Ariya feeling free.
"It doesn't matter if I hit a really bad shot, I still feel okay because I know my sister she going to yell at me. I mean she might yell at me. So, I can't do that," said Ariya.
Moriya responded, "I got to spend time with my sister for four days that's a lot. Pretty much all week. it's just like one of the best memories between us I think."