Kate Brody caps off historic run at Grand Blanc with Miss Golf award

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc senior Kate Brody has accomplished everything you can accomplish in high school golf.
She is a two-time state champion, a 4-time Saginaw Valley League MVP and holds a school record score of 62 (10-under-par) at the Fortress.
On Wednesday, she capped off her outstanding career by receiving the Michigan Miss Golf trophy, something she had dreamed of since her freshman year.
"It's just so cool that I'm going to get to have it at my house for the next year and just to see it in person really means a lot," Brody said.
"Now it feels more real than it did in November."
Brody says she will play a few more amateur events this spring before heading off to Wisconsin where she will play her college golf.