Kate Childers leads Grand Blanc to 1st district title in four years

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The postseason is where players make their names
Grand Blanc's senior attack is about to go down in Bobcats' history.
The Bobcats have scored six goals during the playoffs, every one of them has been by senior attack Kate Childers and two of goals came in the district championship game against Clarkston
"We talked about that before the game," said Bobcats head coach Greg Kehler. "'With her scoring four goals the other night, you know they're going to be putting some pressure on her. It's someone else's time to shine… It didn't happen tonight Kate ended up scoring the two goals. But, we'll take it."
Friday night was Kate's first time holding the district championship, but she's seen it from afar when her sisters, Ally and Lexi, did it in Bobcat uniforms.
"Being able to hold that trophy myself feels so much better than I ever thought," said Childers. "They each went to like two state finals, didn't win but I grew up watching them. So, it's really special to play for this school and play for Greg Kehler."
On Monday Kate's magic struck again, Grand Blanc defeated Brighton 1-0 and advanced to the regional final against Northville.