Kearsley High School dismisses head football coach after allegations

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Kearsley High School football coach is making strong allegations about the football program.
Shawn Fitzgerald, the head coach of the Kearsley High School varsity football team, has been let go.
While the school district is not commenting on why the coach was dismissed during the season, there have been several allegations against Fitzgerald prior to this week's decision to part ways.
He was named coach of the Kearsley Hornets in August of 2021.
"They're just good kids and a lot of them need something to latch on to, and for a lot of them football is that thing, and that just makes me go to work with a fire in my belly every day when I think about our kids," Fitzgerald said right after his hire at Kearsley. "It's been awesome."
Now, a former coach is questioning how Fitzgerald treats his players.
"I know the difference between coaching hard and abuse. That was abuse," said Delano Burton, who coached alongside Fitzgerald.
Burton said he witnessed Fitzgerald physically and verbally abuse a junior on the football team in September.
"He's got both hand around the kid's throat and he pulls him up. The kid is trying to struggle to get away," Burton recalled seeing during a practice.
Burton said he broke up the incident and was upset over what he witnessed.
"You're a grown man and you choked a child. I'm not gonna lie for you," he said.
Burton said Fitzgerald was suspended for three days over a weekend after the incident. But then Burton said he was demoted from the varsity football coaching staff.
"You're not fired. You're not suspended. But I am demoting you to JV special teams coach," Burton said he was told.
He is no longer with the Kearsley football team and he's glad Fitzgerald no longer is the coach there either. But he still wants what is best for the players.
"I just hope that they find somebody that really cares about the kids and is competent to coach them," Burton said.
He said other parents have reached out to him with claims of more abuse. Kearsley Community Schools issued the following statement about the situation:
"We are unable to discuss specific personnel matters. Our focus is currently on our student-athletes and ensuring their success."
Fitzgerald took over as Kearsley's head coach back in August 2021. His brother-in-law, Eric Doyle, was Kearsley's athletic director at the time and hired Fitzgerald.
Before that, Fitzgerald worked as the defensive coordinator at Swartz Creek High School. He also coached at Linden and Lake Fenton schools.
The Kearsley Hornets continue their football season without Fitzgerald on Friday evening against Owosso High School.