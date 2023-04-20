Kristin Haynie named new head coach of CMU women's basketball

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - A Spartan has found her to back Mt. Pleasant.
Kristin Haynie was named the 13th head coach of CMU's women's basketball program history.
This will be Haynie's second stint in Mt. Pleasant. She was an assistant coach from 2014 to 2017.
For the past four seasons was an assistant coach for Suzy Merchant at Michigan State, where she also played college basketball.
In 2005, she lead the Spartans to the program's first-ever Final Four appearance and a berth to the national championship game.
"I am thrilled to be here," Haynie said in a statment. "What a great opportunity to be coaching in my home state and in this incredible Mount Pleasant community. I want to thank Amy Folan, Dr. Robert Davies, and the rest of the university for making this dream come true. I am excited to get to know the players and invest in them on and off the court and to continue to bring championships to this amazing program."
"It's exciting to have Kristin leading our program," CMU Athletic Director Amy Folan said. "She is a Michigan girl that learned basketball here. Basketball has taken her to a Big Ten Championship, an NCAA Final Four, a WNBA championship, and all around the world. She is part of the Sue Guevara and Suzy Merchant coaching tree. As two women who have had a tremendous impact on this program and the game nationally, Kristin is a perfect fit for our student-athletes at Central Michigan. It's nice to have her back home in Mount Pleasant to lead our program."