Lake Fenton wrestler Jack Conley signs with Michigan State

MSU signee Jack Conley

Lake Fenton's Jack Conley signs with MSU wrestling

LAKE FENTON, MICH.(WJRT) - Lake Fenton hosted a signing day for their seniors and 12 Blue Devils signed their names on the dotted line...

The best stories are ones about perseverance 

Jack Conley broke his ankle during the first week of wrestling practice. The injury held him out for two months.

Somehow, he came back and helped his team reach the regional final.

On Wednesday, he fulfilled his dream and signed a letter of intent to Michigan State. 

"It means everything to me. I've always wanted to be at MSU," Conley had some advice for young wrestle. "It may seem impossible. My sophomore year I was ranked number eighth in the state. I ended up placing second. So, I never in a million years thought that was going to happen. I just want to tell those kids keep working, keep grinding and stay focused."

