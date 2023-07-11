Last day to register for the Free Basketball Camp at New Standard Academy is Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday is the last day to sign up for the 29th Annual Free Like Skills Basketball Camp in Flint.
The camp runs until Friday and is welcome to all kids between 9 and 12 years old.
For the rest of the week at New Standard Academy in Flint, the free camp gives kids a chance to learn the sport of basketball and learn life lessons.
"Basketball has been great for me," says Earl Jordan, the Organizer and Creator of the Michigan Basketball Association Life Skills Basketball Camp. "It took me all over the country. I have met a lot of people, from Isaiah Thomas to 'Sweet Lou Dunbar. He came and did the camp for me for a day. I tell people how I am blessed. So you should share your blessings, and this camp is how I share my blessing back to the kids."
The camp runs from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Parents can register their kids Wednesday morning from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. at the New Standard Academy on West Carpenter Road in Flint.