Learning from the Pros: McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - About 20 golfers with disability were given lessons from putting, chipping, pitching, to full swings at the McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic.
The event took place at Warwick Hills, where the Ally Challenge will be played later this week, and participants learned from pro's like Kim Moore, who is a 14-time US national amputee Women's champion.
"Just trying to get people out, who think they can't do a sport like this," said Moore. "To get out try and to get out and play, to get out and enjoy and golf is perfect sport for that."
Clio native Randy Green, who had his right leg amputated, says he learned a lot from the experience.
"I won't be playing against Jack Nicklaus this afternoon like [Kim Moore]," said Green. "But, personally to improve my game is the goal."