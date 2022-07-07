Legendary Holly wrestling coach to be inducted into MHSCA Hall of Fame

HOLLY, MICH. (WJRT) -Even in retirement Don Pluta just keeps adding to his legacy.
The former Holly wrestling coach was named to Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame today.
Don started coaching the Bronchos in 19-77 during his 42 year coaching career...
He won six league titles,10 district championships, three regional titles and coached nine individual state champions.
Don said all of his success came from of the dream of him wanting to coach at his alma mater.
"It's very humbling," said Pluta. "I think everybody that made it possible. You know my assistant coaches, parents and kids. It's defiantly a Holly wrestling honor and not just a Don Pluta honor."