Linden athletics gives equipment manager his own varsity jacket

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - The heart and soul of Linden athletics is not coach or a player, it's sophomore Chris Duncan.
"I think the biggest thing is at practice at 8 am when everybody is half asleep," said Jack Kenney, senior point guard. "Chris just comes in 100% ready to go. We're all like oh gosh, but two minutes later we're ready to go. We build off his energy."
Linden basketball head coach Matthew Christensen added, "Sometimes I'll just send him in the locker-room and say 'Chris get them hype.' Once, you know Chris he has a lot of energy."
Besides being the hype-man, Chris is the equipment manager for Linden's basketball, football, baseball, lacrosse, wrestling and soccer teams.
His jobs consist of filling the water bottles, getting the equipment ready, and any other task his coaches need.
"We realize when Chris has a day off. We come in and nothing ready to go and we're like 'Oh man we have to go grab stuff,'" said Christensen.
In order to make sure he truly felt a part of the family. Last week, the Eagles gave Chris a varsity jacket.
"I was so honored to present it to him I almost teared up watching the video," said Kenney.
Chris' dad, Randy Duncan, says he only takes off to sleep and the act of kindness by the Linden athletic can't be put into word.
"I'm in awh sometimes when I see the way the community has rallied around him and made him feel special," said Randy.
Chris has six varsity letters on his jacket which now makes him the flyest Eagle in the nest.
Christensen said laughingly, "I seen four or three, but most just have about three."
The video of Chris receiving his jacket went viral on Twitter, but he isn't letting the new found fame go to his head.
Chris is hard at work getting the Eagles ready for their big basketball game against Swartz Creek Friday night.