Linden season comes to an end in the Regional Semifinal

FENTON, MICH.(WJRT) - The Linden girls' soccer team had nothing left to prove this season.
They won the Flint Metro League title for the 2nd year straight.
Then they beat rival Lake Fenton to win the district championship.
So, in the regional semi-final against South Lyon East, these Eagles were playing with house-money.
But, the Cougars pounced all over Linden and took down the Eagles 6-0.
Although the season didn't end how they wanted, these Eagles were grateful for the ride and they even surprised themselves along their journey.
"We didn't think that we would get this far," said Ashtyn Gocha, Linden senior goalie. "But, I'm so proud of everyone for stepping and then staying confident throughout the whole entire season."