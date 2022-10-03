Linden soccer coach Kevin Fiebernitz gets career win No. 800

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden coach Kevin Fiebernitz was looking for career win number 800.
But it was scoreless at halftime against Kearsley.
Then Eagles' captain Daniil Duprey says I got you coach, he puts it home.
That was the only goal the Eagles needed as they got the win 1-0 and got Fiebertnitz win number 800.
"I think they touched my life more than I touched there's," said Fiebernitz.
Coach Fiebertnitz daughter and former player Mary Berry was in the crowd tonight to see her dad's milestone.
"There's been a lot of sacrifice," said Mary. "It's been pretty special and I'm pretty proud of him."