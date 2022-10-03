 Skip to main content
Linden soccer coach Kevin Fiebernitz gets career win No. 800

Linden coach Kevin Fiebernitz and his team

Linden's coach Kevin Fiebernitz and his team

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden coach Kevin Fiebernitz was looking for career win number 800.

But it was scoreless at halftime against Kearsley.

Then Eagles' captain Daniil Duprey says I got you coach, he puts it home.

That was the only goal the Eagles needed as they got the win 1-0 and got Fiebertnitz win number 800. 

"I think they touched my life more than I touched there's," said Fiebernitz. 

Coach Fiebertnitz daughter and former player Mary Berry was in the crowd tonight to see her dad's milestone. 

"There's been a lot of sacrifice," said Mary. "It's been pretty special and I'm pretty proud of him."

