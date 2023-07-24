 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off practice field; appears to avoid a big injury during day two of camp

  • Updated
  • 0
Lions Football

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJRT) -  Day two of the Lions training camp was all about getting back to work and the competition.

A big story today was safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting carted off the field due to a non-contact injury. 

According to multiple reports, there is no structural damage to his knee and he is considered day-to-day.


Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off practice field; appears to avoid a big injury during day two of camp

The 25-year-old was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last season with 6 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Competition was big among linebackers on Monday. The Lions linebackers include first-round pick Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone.

"The nature of that room and the competition that's in there and knowing the players," says Head Coach Dan Cempbell. 

He adds that they don't sulk, and that they get out and work.

Training camp is also about providing yourself, which is the case for wideout Denzel Mims. Mims has yet to score a touchdown in his NFL career, but he says that will becoming soon.

"Man, I'm eager," says Mims. "I'm going to try to get it the first game honestly. I finally get to go out here and show what I can do. Play the position I want to play. Get to do everything I can do and not just so stuff."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you