Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off practice field; appears to avoid a big injury during day two of camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJRT) - Day two of the Lions training camp was all about getting back to work and the competition.
A big story today was safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting carted off the field due to a non-contact injury.
According to multiple reports, there is no structural damage to his knee and he is considered day-to-day.
The 25-year-old was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last season with 6 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Competition was big among linebackers on Monday. The Lions linebackers include first-round pick Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone.
"The nature of that room and the competition that's in there and knowing the players," says Head Coach Dan Cempbell.
He adds that they don't sulk, and that they get out and work.
Training camp is also about providing yourself, which is the case for wideout Denzel Mims. Mims has yet to score a touchdown in his NFL career, but he says that will becoming soon.
"Man, I'm eager," says Mims. "I'm going to try to get it the first game honestly. I finally get to go out here and show what I can do. Play the position I want to play. Get to do everything I can do and not just so stuff."