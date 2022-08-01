Lions first padded practice has fans dreaming big

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJRT) - On Monday, the Detroit Lions held their first padded practice of the season in front of their enthusiastic fans, many of whom have big dreams for their team in 2022.
“I’m just excited about the new rookies coming in," Lions fan Ryan Lynch said.
“Dan Campbell, he’s definitely changed the culture and I think that's the most important thing," Kentwood native Connor Shaw said.
“I think we're ready for a Super Bowl!" Jacqueline of Roseville exclaimed.
In order to reach the Super Bowl, the Lions have a number of steps to take. The first step? The first training camp practice in pads in front of their loyal fans.
"With the fans here, you gotta have something to show up for, you know, to play a little bit harder, practice a little bit harder," nose tackle Alim McNeill said. "So yeah, it definitely changes the energy.”
“We’ve already had a number of the players that are like, ‘Man when are we going pads?’ head coach Dan Campbell said. "And then I'm sure when they're not with us they're like, ‘Man I'm glad we're not going pads.’”
Players from both lines of scrimmage say they were happy to get the pads popping on Monday.
“It’s real football now," left tackle Taylor Decker said. "I know the D-line hates us grabbing their pads. But I like I like grabbing the pads.”
“First day of pads is always fun, a little tiring, but you get used to it," O'Neill said. "But I loved it. I loved it.”
“There's some things to clean up," right tackle Penei Sewell said. "And the weight was a little heavy today. I gotta get used to that again, but overall, it was pretty good.”