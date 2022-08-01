Lions Training Camp: rookie Aidan Hutchinson is performing like Mike

DETROIT, MICH. (WJRT) - Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is proving a lot during this training camp.
It's not just on the field, but on the mic.
The Lions vets had a little fun with the rookie and asked him to perform Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" in front of the team.
They say his performance shook the room.
Head coach Dan Campbell said, "Outstanding. Outstanding."
Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator added, "It just reminded me of just, old school, getting your rookies up there. And the way he accepted it, and the way he went up there and performed, you just saw the team just, woo."
"Yeah butter," said second year offensive Penei Sewell "He scratched up a little bit at the beginning, but I get it, jitters, but killed it, that man killed it."