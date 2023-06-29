 Skip to main content
Local athletes star at MHSBCA All-Star game

MHSBCA Hall of Fame class

MHSBCA All-Star game 2023

UTICA, Mich. (WJRT) - The best players from the Mitten met up at the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-star game tonight in Utica.

They had so many players they split it up into a double-header with four teams.

Two pitchers Midland Bullock Creek were seen in the first game for the West. Nathan Masar had three strikeouts in the first inning.

Then Andrew Young with the bases loaded in the 2nd got his defense off the field.

Still the East won the game easily. 8-3. 

"It's really a dream come true to come here and play with all these guys," said Young. 

In between the games, the MHSBCA also introduced their 2023 Hall of Fame Class which included Midland head coach Eric Albright.

In 20 seasons at the helm, Albright has guided the Chemics to over 500 wins.

In game two of the double-header, Albright has seen this a lot.

Midland Dow's Jack Backus got things started with double in the 1st inning... but he didn't score.

Flip the frame, MSU commit Adam Broski get an RBI double.

This game would end in a tie, 5-5.

