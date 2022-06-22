Local athletes take the field one last time in the Bruin Club All-Star baseball and softball games

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Bruin Club all-star baseball and softball games offers athletes a chance put on their high school uniform one last time.
Both contest did not disappoint, the Black team won the baseball game 4-0 and Davison's Ethan Stewart was named the MVP after going 3-3 with a two run homer.
"Feels fantastic, I put in the work for it. I believe you deserve what you get," said Stewart. "A little emotional because I'll never wear Davison again across my chest."
The softball was high scoring affair with the Gold team getting the win 18-8, Holly's Nora Kreft was named the Gold team's MVP and Fenton's Jessica Dunkel won the MVP for the Black team.