Loons game two loss, sets up winner-take-all Eastern Division Championship game three

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Great Lakes dropped game two of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship, 2-0, against Lake County Thursday night.
But, there were no hung heads in the Loons locker room, it's onward and upward to a winner-take-all game three Friday night.
"I thought there were a lot of really good things. A lot of positives tonight," said Loons manager Austin Chubb.
Great Lakes will look to clean-up minor mistakes before their big game tomorrow, which is something Chubb isn't worried about.
"We just didn't get it done tonight," said Chub. "But, we feel confident going into tomorrow."
Game two highlights below: