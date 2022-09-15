Loons one win away from clinching the Eastern Division championship

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - They always say be wary of the wounded Tiger or in this case the wounded Loons.
Great Lakes ended the regular losing eight of their final 11 games.
But, the script was flipped Tuesday in game of the MWI Eastern Division Championship.
The Loons dismantled Lake County 7-2 and are now one win away from clinching the series, which they can at home on Thursday night.
Still, manager Austin Chubb was just happy to see the offense comeback.
"We got off to big lead and that's really important in playoff games," said Chubb. "We had [Dalton] Rushing, a new guy in our lineup, we thought adding him made it a really tough nine. So, I'm really proud of the offense and it was just a really good ball game overall."