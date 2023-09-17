MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Dodgers top prospect Dalton Rushing hit two home runs for the Great Lakes Loons, but the Cedar Rapids Kernels scored 5 runs in the top of the 9th inning to take Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series, 10-6.
Loons surrender 5 runs in 9th inning, drop Game 1 of Midwest League Championship Series
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
