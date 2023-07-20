MAC Coaches Poll: CMU picked to finish 4th in west division

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) -
There was a lot of MACtion in Downtown Detroit on Thursday.
The Mid-American Conference hosted their football media in the historic Fox Theatre.
Before the day started, the MAC released their annual preseason coaches poll.
Toledo and Ohio were picked to finish first in the west and east divisions.
Central Michigan was projected to finish fourth in the west division which gave these Chippewas an even bigger chip on their shoulder.
"Ready to get in and work and prove everybody wrong," said offensive lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods.
CMU junior defensive back Trey Jones says the rankings do not mean too much because the Chips are focused on themselves.
"We don't really focus too much on the coaches poll," said Jones. "Because that's just what people on the outside think about us. Only we know how we are and how we'll do this season."
Full MAC preseason coaches poll results:
MAC East Division (First Place Votes)
1. Ohio (9) – 63 points
2. Miami (2) – 52 points
3. Buffalo (1) – 51 points
4. Bowling Green – 35 points
5. Akron – 26 points
6. Kent State – 19 points
MAC West Division (First Place Votes)
1. Toledo (11) – 66 points
2. Eastern Michigan (1) – 55 points
3. Northern Illinois – 38 points
4. Central Michigan – 37 points
5. Ball State – 27 points
6. Western Michigan – 23 points