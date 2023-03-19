 Skip to main content
Martians say coach Gary Barns is "heart and soul" of Goodrich basketball

Goodrich head coach Gary Barns gives speech to team

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - In advance of their Division 2 quarterfinal game against Ferndale, Goodrich boys basketball players share what they admire most about their head coach, Gary Barns.

