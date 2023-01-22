FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Carman-Ainsworth star Mehki Ellison led Mott Community College to a 69-64 win over former Goodrich star Aidan Rubio and the Macomb C.C. Monarchs.
MCCAA Men's Hoops - Macomb C.C. at Mott C.C.
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
