MCCAA Men's Hoops - Macomb C.C. at Mott C.C.

Mott's Mehki Ellison drives for a layup against Macomb C.C.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Carman-Ainsworth star Mehki Ellison led Mott Community College to a 69-64 win over former Goodrich star Aidan Rubio and the Macomb C.C. Monarchs.

