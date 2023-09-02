McCarthy wears "Free Harbaugh" shirt, tosses 3 TDs to Wilson in 30-3 rout of ECU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Fresh off of a three touchdown performance in a rout of East Carolina, Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy had one thing on his mind during the postgame press conference.
"It’s as simple as this, I just want my coach back," McCarthy told reporters after the game.
Donning a "Free Harbaugh" shirt, McCarthy explained that the absence of his coach due to Michigan's self-imposed suspension of Jim Harbaugh made the pregame vibe feel a bit off.
"I personally just felt like something was missing today and it was definitely him," McCarthy said. "He has this presence that is all about winning, all about competing, all about pushing through, just as simple as the pregame speech, I was missing that void."
On the field, McCarthy looked as sharp as ever, throwing all of his touchdowns to senior wide receiver Roman Wilson, who he expects to have a breakout season in 2023.
"That man right there is one of the most special players in the country," McCarthy said. "I'll say right here, right now."
Senior running back Blake Corum praised defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for stepping in and helping lead the team to victory, but agreed that there is something special about having Harbaugh roam the sidelines.
"It was definitely different but Coach Minter did a great job of stepping in as the head coach today, but I can't wait to get Coach Harbaugh back.
Harbaugh will miss two more games, next week against UNLV and the following week against Bowling Green before returning to coach against Rutgers.
"It's unfortunate but we know we get him back Week 4 and he's going to be hungrier than ever," McCarthy said."