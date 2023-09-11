Mel Tucker calls harassment allegations 'completely false' in statement

Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker says allegations of sexual harassment against him are completely false. He also says the intimate phone call he had with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy was consensual and outside the scope of Title IX and school policy. Tucker responded to Tracy's allegations in an 885-word response a day after he was suspended by Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller. Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. If he is fired for cause, the school won't have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.