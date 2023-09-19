Mel Tucker says 'other motives at play' with firing from MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker issued a statement Tuesday refuting the university's allegations laid out against him in documents seeking to terminate his contract.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller filed a document Monday that starts the process of terminating Tucker's contract as head football coach. Haller accused Tucker of engaging in an inappropriate relationship, which violated Tucker's contract.





Tucker's statement on Tuesday calls the effort to fire him "baseless" and reiterated claims that his relationship with sexual assault survivor Brenda Tracy was "entirely consensual."

"Ms. Tracy expressed consent to every facet of our relationship," he wrote.

Tracy, who spoke to the MSU football team in 2021, filed a Title IX complaint against Tucker in December 2022. That led to an investigation by MSU's Title IX office, which has been completed.

A hearing on the outcome of that investigation was scheduled for Oct. 5, but leaked information in the case file appeared in a USA Today story on Sept. 10. MSU suspended Tucker on Sept. 10 without pay Haller announced the decision to terminate Tucker's contract on Monday.

Tucker's statement questions the university's motive working to end the contract now without any additional information.

"A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play," Tucker's statement says.

He also complains that the university ignored his concerns about leaks in the investigation.

Tucker says he was aware that information about the Title IX investigation got out weeks before the USA Today story, which included an interview with Tracy. But he claims the university did nothing about his concerns until Tracy's attorney complained about leaked materials.

"So when I complain, nothing happens; when she complains, MSU acts? This double standard reflects the bias against me throughout this process," Tucker wrote.