Michigan beats Ohio State in Columbus for the first time in 22 years

  • 0
Donovan Edwards and teammates celebrate his first touchdown against Ohio State

(3) Michigan defeats rival (2) Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH. (WJRT) - Michigan dominated Ohio State in the second-half on Saturday. 

The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 to seal the 48-23 victory, the largest victory since 1993. 

It was also Michigan's first time winning at Ohio Stadium since 2000, and for the second straight year the Wolverines have won the Big Ten East and are headed to the Big Ten Championship where they'll face Purdue. 

JJ McCarthy, Michigan's sophomore quarterback, says the job is not finished. 

"At the end of the day this one doesn't even matter," said McCarthy. "We got so much more to do and so many places to go."

