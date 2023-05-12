Michigan high schools limited to playing around Great Lakes

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - New rules from the Michigan High School Athletic Association limit the area where teams can play to the Great Lakes region.
High schools increasingly want to take on top competition from around the country. The MHSAA will endorse schools broadening their competition nationally, but all games must be played in Michigan or a contiguous state.
The MHSAA Representative Council approved the new limit during spring meetings in Gaylord.
High school teams only are allowed to play in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario. They may play teams from anywhere in the country as long as the game takes place in one of those states.
MHSAA teams previously were allowed to travel up to 300 miles for an out-of-state competition. Schools must obtain prior permission from the sanctioning body to play teams outside the Great Lakes region.
The MHSAA also strengthened rules against recruiting high school athletes from middle or junior high schools.
Effective immediately, coaches and their representatives are prohibited from using social media to contact students from other high schools or students who haven't reached high school yet. A "follow," "friend request" or "direct message" would be considered violations.
Coaches and team representatives also are not allowed to visit athletes from other schools at their homes or other locations.