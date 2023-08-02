Michigan International Speedway ready for this weekend's racing

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WJRT) - NASCAR is getting ready to head to the Motor City this weekend.
Both the Cup and the Xfinity series will be taking on Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.
Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler shared insights on what drivers go through when racing through the turns at M.I.S.
Fowler says cup drivers are going roughly 200 miles per hour through the 18-degree turn. He adds that about 40 cars doing it all together at one time and inches away is unbelievable.
"We feel they feel the banking a little bit differently," says Fowler. "We're not even going half the speed these guys go, like to get right up here against the wall. And then when they approach the term, yeah, when they approach the turn, this is a really wide track. There's a lot of speed. So there's a lot of maneuverability. So when you hit the corner, you got to get your angle just right because you can go high, you can go low, depending on the car's handling. So that's why I say it's anybody's race you can come in here with a setup that doesn't work for the first half of the race, and it might work great the last half of the race, so it's cool to see the dynamic of the sport, you know, the cars on the track the driver strategies appreciate strategies, all that it just changes throughout the whole race."
During a race weekend, Fowler adds that it takes a lot of work to put the events together. Fowler is excited for the fans to come back because of the energy and excitement they bring.
Saturday's Xfinity race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday's Firekeepers Casino 400 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.