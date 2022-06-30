Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy helps make donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Michigan's J.J. McCarthy brings excitement on the field through his play and he did in the same in Fenton at the Buick GMC dealership.
Through his partnership with the Randy Wise Automotive team, the Wolverine's quarterback gave $3,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint and to his foundation JJ's for The Kids.
These are the moments JJ dreamed of ever since he started playing football.
"It reassures me, what I want to do is being done," said McCarthy. "It's just making this world a better place. No matter what action it is."