Michigan State surrenders program-worst 713 yards in 41-7 loss to #8 Washington

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After a week of turmoil surrounding the Michigan State football program, #8 Washington was the wrong team at the wrong time for the Spartans.
Last Sunday, the university announced that they would be suspending football coach Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations against him were made public.
On Saturday, the Spartans took the field with acting head coach Harlon Barnett, who was the secondary coach under Tucker.
Washington quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. torched the Spartans secondary from the Huskies very first possession.
Penix threw for 473 yards and 4 touchdowns, with all four of the scores coming in the first half. The Spartans trailed 35-0 at halftime.
Katin Houser scored the only touchdown of the game for Michigan State, a 4-yard rushing score, midway through the fourth quarter.
When it was all said and done, the Huskies defeated the Spartans, 41-7, racking up 713 total yards, the most a Michigan State team has ever surrendered.
"First time ever being a head coach in a game, and I'll remember all of this," Barnett said. "Every single bit of it."
The Spartans host Maryland next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to kick off Big Ten play.