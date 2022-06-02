Michigan's Mr. Basketball Chansey Willis Jr. signs with Saginaw Valley State

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - It was a big day for the Saginaw Valley State men's basketball program.
This year's Michigan Mr. Basketball Chansey Willis Jr. signed with the Cardinals.
He is the Cardinals first ever Mr. Basketball signee.
SVSU head coach Randy Baruth told us, he is excited to have the Gatorade Player of the year on campus, not just because of his talent but because of his character...
Willis nearly averaged a triple-double for Detroit King last year with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assist a game.