 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michigan's Mr. Basketball Chansey Willis Jr. signs with Saginaw Valley State

  • 0
Photo Credit : Saginaw Valley State Men's Basketball

Photo Credit : Saginaw Valley State Men's Basketball

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - It was a big day for the Saginaw Valley State men's basketball program. 

This year's Michigan Mr. Basketball Chansey Willis Jr. signed with the Cardinals. 

He is the Cardinals first ever Mr. Basketball signee. 

SVSU head coach Randy Baruth told us, he is excited to have the Gatorade Player of the year on campus, not just because of his talent but because of his character...

Willis nearly averaged a triple-double for Detroit King last year with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assist a game.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you