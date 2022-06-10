Michigan's Mr. Basketball starting college career at Saginaw Valley State University

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Mr. Basketball is the most coveted award in Michigan high school basketball.
Usually, that recognition is followed by the player moving on to Division I basketball in college. But this year's winner went against the grain and opted to begin his career at Division II Saginaw Valley State University.
Chansey Willis Jr. was a superstar at Detroit King after nearly averaging a triple-double for the Crusaders. The 6-foot-3 guard won Mr. Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year and was the AP Player of the year for Division 1.
After the season, it was time for his college decision.
"I had Toledo, I had Eastern and a couple more offers," Willis said.
His mom said the process of receiving recruiting phone calls, visiting campuses and making a selection was hard. Chansey was under some pressure, because a Michigan Mr. Basketball winner has never went lower than Division I.
But he went with his gut and signed with Saginaw Valley State University.
"It's where you want to go," Willis Jr. said. "It's not about where nobody else wants you to go or your parents. No, it's just where do you want to go."
The Cardinals are pumped to welcome the decorated high school star to the lineup.
"We're excited," said Saginaw Valley Coach Randy Baruth. "It goes to the character of Chansey of, 'I want to go where I'm wanted. I want to go with the best fit. And I want to go where I can make an impact on and off the floor.'"
Willis Jr. said the decision wasn't just about himself. He wanted to remain close to his family.
"He's a family guy for sure," his mother said. "Chansey would prefer to be with family than go to a party. That's just Chansey."
Willis Jr. said his sister died on his mother's birthday.
"I have a tattoo to remind me of her and now I have a chain so I'm going to wear it everywhere I go," he said.