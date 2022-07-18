 Skip to main content
Mid-season troubles have prepared Flint City Bucks for upcoming playoff run

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint City Bucks head coach Andy Wagstaff directing practice.

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - It's not a surprise that the Bucks made the playoffs, They've done that 24 out of the last 27 seasons.

But, Their road this time had a few bumps along the way.

About three weeks ago, the Flint City Bucks playoffs hopes were on the outside looking for the playoffs. 

Then they turned it completely around. 

Since tying AFC Ann Arbor on June 29th, the Bucks have won four out of five games including three straight shut-outs to capture the two seed in the Great Lakes Division and a playoff berth.

Flint City talked about the toughs time and how that has prepared them for this upcoming playoff run, especially their first round game against South Bend on Friday.

"I think obviously it happens to every team.  We have some up and downs. I think we needed that down to get us stronger together as a team," said Sebastian Chalbuad, Flint City midfielder. 

Wylie Trujillo added, "I think it starts off as a challenge. I think it starts off as competition. But then these become your brothers.  We all live in the same place, we all see each other 24 hours a day and you just become so close. And the soccer becomes even more fun." 

