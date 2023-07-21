Midland native Kimberly Dinh makes Great Lakes Bay Invitational cut

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland native Kimberly Dinh and Jasmine Ly have made the weekend cut after a strong performance in Round 2 of the Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
As a team, Dinh and Ly shot six birdies in Thursday's best ball format on their way to posting a second round score of 64, comfortably making the 2 cut.
The duo of Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley posted the best score of Round 2, shooting a 60 to pull into a two-way tie for 2nd with last year's runner-ups, Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan.
Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis lead the field heading into Round 3 at -14, one stroke ahead of the Castren/Tan and Ewart Shadoff/Talley pairings.