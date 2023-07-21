 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland native Kimberly Dinh makes Great Lakes Bay Invitational cut

  • 0
Kimberly Dinh makes cut at Great Lakes Bay Invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland native Kimberly Dinh and Jasmine Ly have made the weekend cut after a strong performance in Round 2 of the Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

As a team, Dinh and Ly shot six birdies in Thursday's best ball format on their way to posting a second round score of 64, comfortably making the 2 cut.

The duo of Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley posted the best score of Round 2, shooting a 60 to pull into a two-way tie for 2nd with last year's runner-ups, Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan.

Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis lead the field heading into Round 3 at -14, one stroke ahead of the Castren/Tan and Ewart Shadoff/Talley pairings.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you