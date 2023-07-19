Midland's Dinh shoots +1 in first round of Great Lakes Bay Invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - LPGA pro golfer and Midland native Kimberly Dinh says she grew up playing at Midland Country Club in junior golf tournaments.
In the first round of the Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Dinh teamed up with Jasmine Ly to shoot a 71 (+1).
She says she enjoys playing in Midland in a tournament setting.
"I've played the course tons of times since I moved back to Midland, so it's a lot of fun making the loop around here in a tournament instead of a regular old round.
Last year's runner-ups, Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan, shot a 64 (-6) to lead the field after one round.