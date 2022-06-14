Millington gets revenge against Richmond in the D3 State Quarterfinals

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - The lose to Richmond in the division two softball regional final last year really stung Millington.
The Cardinals didn't forget and they left no doubt today in the state quarterfinals.
Millington dominated Richmond 2-0.
Cardinals senior pitcher Ashley Ziel pitched a complete game only allowed four hits and struck-out 10 Blue Devils.
"This is what we worked all season, we knew that we were going to see them in the playoffs," said Ziel. "And we were just ready for it."
Millington will play Algonac on Friday for a spot in the state championship.