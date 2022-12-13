 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 from heart condition complications

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night from heart condition complications, the university announced on Tuesday. He was 61.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement via the school.

"He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Southeastern Conference (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement: "The life of Mike Leach touched thousands upon thousands of people through his coaching, leadership teaching and insightful commentary.

"We will miss Mike. Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives ... We mourn his untimely passing as we offer our support to Mike's wife, Sharon, their children and grandchildren, along with his current and former players, coaching colleagues and the Mississippi State community."

The two-time national coach of the year was in his third year at Mississippi State. He led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record this season.

Leach compiled a 158-107 overall record in 21 seasons -- 10 at Texas Tech, eight at Washington State and three at Mississippi State.

The-CNN-Wire

