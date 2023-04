FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the second time this series, the Firebirds and Spirit had to play an extra period.

Flint won the first overtime game this series in game three. Tonight, it was Spirit who took home the win in game four.

Saginaw native Mitchell Smith was the hero in OT as he split the Spirit's defense for the goal.

Watch the highlights and post-game reaction below.