Monte Morris gives 4th grade teacher tickets to Wizards-Pistons game

Former Neithercut teacher Nancy Vance

Monte Morris gives his 4th grade teacher tickets to the Wizards-Pistons game

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Pistons will be facing two flint natives Wednesday night.

Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris both play for the Washington Wizards...

Their dream of playing together in the NBA together actually started when they were 8-years old. 

Both future NBA players attended Neithercut in Flint for elementary school. 

In the 4th grade Monte's teacher was Nancy Vance.

She described Morris as the model student. 

Monte never forgot about his former teacher. He gave Nancy tickets to Pistons-Wizards game

Nancy says her emotions will be all over the place Wednesday night. 

"I'll probably want to cry. I'm just going to be like. 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm here,'" said Vance. 

